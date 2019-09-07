He got up and was able to walk off under his own power. His head coach was shocked to see him pop up so quickly.

Will Hastings remained down on the field for a minute after he was smacked in the helmet on a targeting play by Tulane defensive back Macon Clark in the second half of Auburn's 24-6 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Hastings then walked over to Gus Malzahn and told him he was okay after admittedly one of the hardest hits taken in Hastings' career.

"He just said, 'I'm alright coach,'" Malzahn said. "'It was a pretty good lick and I'm alright.' He's a tough guy, and it was a really, really good lick. He's a tough guy."

Hastings said he was cleared in the second half and could have hypothetically returned, but the Tigers aimed to kill the clock and held out their starting receiver as a result.

Hastings caught five balls for 75 yards and a score.

Another starting Auburn receiver, Seth Williams, also went down and didn't return to the ballgame. Williams landed hard on his left shoulder after a 40-yard reception in the first half. He went straight to the locker room with trainers.

Auburn's radio network reported that Williams left arm was in a sling in the second half.

"We'll see his status tomorrow," Malzahn said of Williams. "Obviously he's a playmaker, and anytime he's not out there, obviously that's a big blow. We'll see his status tomorrow."

Prior to kickoff, freshman receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson wasn't dressed for the second straight week with an undisclosed injury. Sophomore wideout Shedrick Jackson joined him on the sidelines this week, also with an unknown ailment.



Auburn also was without true freshman running back D.J. Williams against the Green Wave. Williams, who dealt with the effects of offseason shoulder injury over the past few months, sustained a minor "issue" at practice this week that "wouldn't allow him to do much," Malzahn said.

Malzahn and players will meet with media Sunday night.