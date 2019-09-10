After sustaining a shoulder injury in last week's win over Tulane, sophomore Seth Williams has been ruled out for Auburn's Week 3 matchup with Kent State, Gus Malzahn told reporters Tuesday. He'll be evaluated day-to-day next week.

Auburn will be without its No. 1 wideout for at least this weekend.

Williams was injured against Tulane on a 40-yard reception. A Tulane defensive back fell hard on Williams' left shoulder. The 6-foot-3 receiver left with trainers and did not return. His left arm was in a sling in the second half.

Last year Williams was named Freshman All-SEC after hauling in five touchdowns for 534 yards. He was one of 13 players in college football to average more than 20 yards a catch.

Auburn plays Kent State at 6 p.m. CT this Saturday. It then opens SEC play Week 4 at Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT.