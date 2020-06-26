AuburnSports - Auburn working to flip 4-star Ole Miss commitment

“Auburn is most definitely a big factor for me,” Mitchell said. “They have really made me feel like a priority.”

Auburn, however, is working to change it, and Mitchell is willing to listen.

Four-star receiver Adonai Mitchell is committed to Ole Miss. He has been since April.

“I really like Coach Burns,” Mitchell said. “I feel like he’s an excellent coach. He really knows the game and knows what he’s talking about. I also feel like I can relate to him on a personal level. He would be more than just a coach to me.”

Mitchell, from Cane Ridge in Nashville, Tenn., speaks regularly with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, offensive coordinator Chad Morris and even coach Gus Malzahn.

Mitchell has yet to visit Auburn, at least physically. He did, however, experience a virtual visit.

“I did a virtual visit and loved it,” Mitchell said. “It was nice. It was my first time seeing the campus and I was really wowed at the things that I saw like the weight room and stuff like that. They have a beautiful campus. It was really nice. I loved it.”

Mitchell also has watched video with the Auburn coaches, albeit from afar.

“They’ve shown me how I would be plugged in the offense,” Mitchell said. “They feel like I have the ability to play early and that’s something I’ve always set my mind on doing.”

Mitchell said Auburn has several things working in its favor to change his commitment.

“I can play early, which is something I’ve always wanted to do, and they most definitely have made me feel like a priority,” Mitchell said. “And on top of all that, I have great relationships with the coaches.”

Mitchell said he also has been hearing from Georgia. Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Virginia Tech were other finalists when Mitchell committed to Ole Miss in April.

“But Auburn and Georgia are the only two schools I’m talking to right now,” Mitchell said.

Rivals ranks Mitchell, who is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, the No. 9 overall recruit in Tennessee and No. 54 wide receiver in the country.