Fifteen hours of success was needed.

Fifteen hours of success was achieved.

Auburn spent the early-morning hours Tuesday clinching qualification for match play — Monday's rounds were suspended due to darkness with golfers still on the course — and then eliminated top-seeded Texas in the NCAA national quarterfinals as afternoon turned to dusk.

Brooke Sansom was the star. The redshirt freshman from Pike Road was four down through 11 holes, but then won four consecutive holes to equalize. She earned the decisive point by winning the 20th hole.

Mychael O'Berry also played a central role in the Tigers' comeback. She fought back from three holes down to equalize on 17 — then birdied 18 to win the point.

Julie McCarthy earned Auburn's third point. She pulled ahead of Texas' Agathe Laisne on the 7th hole and cruised to a three-hole victory.

Auburn will play Wake Forest, which defeated home-standing Arkansas, in the semifinals Wednesday. They tee off at 7 a.m. from the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville. The rounds will be televised live by The Golf Channel.