Auburn wins soundly despite poor three-point shooting

"Out of the 24 threes that we took, I thought only two or three of them weren’t good shots," Pearl said postgame. "And so, look, you’ve got to make shots to win. And so the fact that we were still able to score 79, we got the ball inside, and Chaney and Johni finished at a very high—you know, Johni’s 8 for 12 and Chaney’s 8 for 11. That’s just tremendous."

And despite the misses, Bruce Pearl liked Auburn's process and isn't worried about the poor shooting night.

Auburn shot 6-of-24 from deep, yet despite that, the Tigers posted 1.317 points per possession en route to a 79-56 win over Kent State on Wednesday.

It was a night from beyond the arc the Tigers would like to forget, but it didn't matter.

So how did Auburn manage to dominate a game in which it struggled mightily from deep? Its defense.

The Tigers held the Golden Flashes to 33 percent shooting from the field, 23 percent from deep, and allowed just 0.889 points per possession.

"I'd just say give more credit to the defense as well because we're not going to always make shots," said Chaney Johnson postgame. "It's basketball at the end of the day. Credit to us on the defensive end as well because even if we're not making shots, as long as we're getting stops -- if the offense isn't scoring, we'll be fine."

On the season, the Tigers' adjusted defensive rating sits at 91.3 which is behind just Tennessee, Iowa State and Houston.

It's the part of the game the Tigers take the most pride in, and they know great defense will make their offense work.

"We take pride in our defense," said Johni Broome. "In practice, it's very hard to score. Everybody knows defense wins championships. We stop them from scoring, they can't win the ball game. I think we go into each game worried about defense more than offense because offense is going to come, especially when you're in the jungle -- we kind of feed off the crowd and we just get it going."