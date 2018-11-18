AUBURN | When you beat a team 53-0 it’s pretty much a given that you excelled on both offense and defense. But it was also a strong performance on special teams by Auburn as it dominated in all three phases against Liberty.

The biggest play came on Jordyn Peters blocked punt in the first quarter that went through the back of the end zone for a safety and an early 12-0 lead.



“Jumped on them from the start, got a lot of momentum,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “The blocked punt was huge momentum swing, and we just tried to keep it rolling as much as we good offensively. Defense, hats off to those guys.

"Tonight was all about sending those seniors out the right way. I think we did that, and this will be a game seniors remember for a long time, I think.”