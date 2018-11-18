Auburn wins all three phases with special teams dominance
AUBURN | When you beat a team 53-0 it’s pretty much a given that you excelled on both offense and defense. But it was also a strong performance on special teams by Auburn as it dominated in all three phases against Liberty.
The biggest play came on Jordyn Peters blocked punt in the first quarter that went through the back of the end zone for a safety and an early 12-0 lead.
“Jumped on them from the start, got a lot of momentum,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “The blocked punt was huge momentum swing, and we just tried to keep it rolling as much as we good offensively. Defense, hats off to those guys.
"Tonight was all about sending those seniors out the right way. I think we did that, and this will be a game seniors remember for a long time, I think.”
It was the first punt block for a safety since the Chick-fil-A game against Virginia in 2011 and the third blocked punt by Peters this season. With Marlon Davidson's three blocked field goals, Auburn has six total blocked kicks this season, which ranks second nationally.
In addition, Anders Carlson was 3-of-3 on his field goal attempts including a career-tying 53-yarder in the first quarter. He also made a 49-yarder in the second quarter after making just one of his last 10 attempts of 45 or more yards coming into the game.
Four of Carlson’s seven kickoffs went for touchbacks while punter Arryn Siposs averaged 40.7 yards on three punts including two downed inside the 20-yard line. Auburn didn’t allow any punt return yardage and just one kickoff return for 17 yards.
Ryan Davis returned three punts for 33 yards including a 17-yarder.
“The blocked punt was really good early, and I thought Carlson had an outstanding day,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We asked him to kick a plus-50-yarder right off the bat, and he drilled it, and did a good job with his kickoffs too.”
Auburn plays at No. 1 Alabama next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.