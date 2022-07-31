Auburn will 'definitely' be in Wilson's top 5

Gernorris Wilson doesn’t have a top 5 as of right now, but when it does come out Auburn will “definitely” be in it. Wilson and his family were in Auburn during Big Cat weekend and he got a chance to spend time with coaches who he and his mom had nothing but love for. “My family loved it (Auburn), it was awesome,” Wilson said. "My mom got to meet the coaches, very cool coaches - I love them. I love them to death, honestly.”



Among the coaches, the 6-foot-5 300-pound offensive tackle spent the most time with Joe Bernardi and Will Friend. “I sat down and talked to coach Friend and Bernardi,” Wilson said “The talks we had, that was really the biggest of highlights for me today.” Wilson said that Auburn is pushing “extremely hard” for his services and that it is working thus far. Part of Auburn’s pitch is that it will be losing six senior offensive linemen after next season which opens the door to early playing time, something that is “huge” for Wilson.