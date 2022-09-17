"It’s just a game," Chester said. "You’re gonna win some, you're gonna lose some. It’s just like, you gotta get better each and every week.

The loss doesn't necessarily hurt Auburn's chances with 2023 offensive guard DJ Chester , he said after the game.

Even though Auburn was out of the game in the second half, Chester was impressed with the environment early on.

"It was real wild. It was just like ‘Man," Chester said. "It’s one of the littest games I’ve been to, for real. It shows that the fan support here and how much they really rock with Auburn football."

The McDonough, Ga., native took an official visit to Auburn back in June, along with LSU. He has officials set up for Florida State, Ole Miss and Michigan next month.

Auburn's biggest advantage over those schools is the chance for early playing time, although Chester is not looking too deep into that.

"I know that whenever the coaches feel like I’m ready to play, that’s when I’m going to play," Chester said. "I’m not really worried about playing time coming in as a freshman. Just trying to get my head down, make sure I learn the plays, make sure that, me personally, I’m ready to play."