Auburn visit 'really good' for transfer WR target
Auburn is looking to add some wide receivers to its offense.
One was on campus over the weekend, as former Ohio State wideout Caleb Burton was visiting Auburn.
"It’s going really good," Burton said. "I like the campus, I like the coaches. Like the facility, everything’s going good, I’m enjoying it."
Burton arrived early Sunday morning and spent the day with wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, before leaving Monday.
"He’s a cool guy to be around," Burton said. "He’s just fun."
As for what Davis has been telling him?
"I think it’s like just connecting with him right now," Burton said. "He’s not gonna bluff to me, he’s gonna give it to me straight up. He just wants to see our relationship get stronger."
Burton also spoke with the strength and conditioning staff, the team nutritionist and head coach Hugh Freeze during his visit.
In his freshman season, Burton didn't record any statistics for the Buckeyes. There are some other schools that Burton has interest in, but for now, those programs will remain unknown.