"It went great, one of the best visits I’ve been on so far," Gilbert said. "It was just different. I’ve visited Georgia, Alabama, all that stuff. It’s just different about Auburn."

The Rivals100 player was on campus Tuesday and already has a return date set. He'll be back for the Tigers' spring game April 6.

It won't be long before Jontae Gilbert is back in Auburn.

Auburn is recruiting Gilbert as a defensive back, with the idea that Gilbert could serve in a versatile role playing across the secondary. It's what sticks out to him about Auburn.

"Defensive scheme, the people here, they got a whole bunch of Georgia people in their secondary," Gilbert said. "I see why they came here so that’s good."

He spoke with several coaches on the staff during his visit, like head coach Hugh Freeze, cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff and safeties coach Charles Kelly.

"I like him," Gilbert said of Kelly. "He was defensive coordinator at Alabama, defensive coordinator at Colorado with Coach Prime as well. Has a great resume, coached Jalen Ramsay, Derwin James, all those folks he put in the league so that’s good."

Where does Auburn sit after the visit?

"Top three schools if you ask me," Gilbert said. "Just different, real special though."

Auburn is high in the mix along with South Carolina and UCF for the No. 70 player in the country. He'll be back Saturday for Auburn's A-Day game.