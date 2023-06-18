This weekend was the first trip to Auburn for Preston Taumua. In fact, it was his first time in the state of Alabama. He was in town for his official visit, the second one he's made out of his top five programs. Auburn's family feel is what stood out for the No. 1 player from Hawaii. "Visit went well, I felt like it was really family-oriented," Taumua said. "Everybody treated me like family, the whole team treated me like I was part of the team already."

Preston Taumua took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Taumua's primary recruiter has been tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, who's from the same place that Taumua's father is from. "If I were to come here, I’d probably lean on him the most," Taumua said of Aigamaua. "He flies back and forth from Hawaii and usually visits me in Hawaii." Meanwhile, Taumua also spent time getting to know offensive line coach Jake Thornton. "Coach Jake (Thornton) is full of energy, I’m not gonna lie," Taumua said. "He’s good. He gave me the spill of what their O-Line is looking like this year and if I were to come here, I feel like I’d be a freshman starting off the bat. Especially playing in the SEC, it’s the best competition." Energy was a common theme for Auburn's coaches that impressed Taumua. He had the same experience when he met with head coach Hugh Freeze. "Coach Freeze is energetic," Taumua said. "He’s just full of energy, that’s why I like him. He’s a really down-to-earth guy."