Auburn visit 'exciting' for Kentucky TE transfer

"Oh, it's been exciting," Anderson said. "Just getting to come down here and see the place. Hearing all about it, it's been a pleasure for sure."

Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson made the trip to the Plains this week, arriving Friday and departing Saturday for an official visit.

Auburn hosted its first tight end of the transfer window this week.

Anderson transferred out of Lexington following two season with the Wildcats. During those two seasons, he recorded six catches for 40 yards. Visiting Auburn and seeing how the Tigers used Rivaldo Fairweather during his time on the Plains was something he liked about Auburn.

"It's amazing," Anderson said. "It's different in person. How they utilized [Fairweather] last year and how they plan to utilize me. It's something to see. Crazy."

He offered his thoughts on tight ends coach Ben Aigamaia.

"He's a good guy," Anderson said. "He's a personable guy. He's down to earth. His faith, it's really exciting to me. Just to know he's a guy of great faith."

Head coach Hugh Freeze also touched on faith, which was the highlight of the visit for Anderson.

"He recited a Bible verse to me," Anderson said. "It really touched my heart."

Anderson also has a history with new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold.

"That's exciting," Anderson said. "Jackson was actually my quarterback in the U.A. All-American game."