Auburn visit 'checked all my boxes' for transfer LB

"It went really well," Smith said. "I checked all my boxes, just talking to Coach (DJ) Durkin, everybody else and just seeing the facility. A lot has changed since I last was here, but it was a great visit. I enjoyed myself for sure."

The Tigers have had visitors on campus nearly every day since the portal opened and it continued Wednesday, when Auburn hosted former Tennessee linebacker Jalen Smith .

Smith has spent the last two seasons with Tennessee, where in two years he recorded 38 tackles, with 34 of those coming this past season. Auburn envisions Smith fitting into the defense more as a middle linebacker, with its defensive style headlining the Tigers' pitch.

"I came from the SEC, so I know what it takes to be here," Smith said. "They also know that I have what it takes to play in the SEC, coming from Tennessee, but their pitch is just more so they play a great style of defense. I think I would enjoy playing in their defense. Coach Durkin just showed me the ins and outs and we talked some ball. He just showed me all the nuances of what I could do and how I could be a fit in the defense."

It also helps that Durkin not only coaches the linebackers, but serves as at the defensive coordinator.

"I mean, that always helps," Smith said. "It's going to be more defensive led. You know, he's going to be with the linebackers more, so, going into game plans and things like that, he's going to talk to you a lot more and just make sure that you're on the same page as him. Know the reason why he's making certain calls."

Smith's known one member on staff since he was in sixth grade. Coming from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., he's extremely familiar with director of recruiting research and strategy Kenyatta Watson.

"I've known him for a while, you know, been around his family a bunch and, you know, he's been around Grayson a lot," Smith said. "So, you know, we're very close. I've known him a lot."