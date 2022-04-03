Auburn visit a ‘football dream’ for Rivals100 DT

AUBURN | Will Norman recently named his top seven, which includes five teams from the Southeast. That may be surprising for a Rivals100 defensive tackle that’s originally from New Jersey. But once you hear him talk about his most recent trip to Auburn, you begin to understand. “Coming from New Jersey, football is not really looked at heavy,. Coming to play in a state like Alabama, that’s just like a football dream,” Norman said.

Norman is one of the nation's top overall prospects. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Norman, who currently plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has Auburn in that top seven along with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan. He called his first trip to Auburn this weekend an eye opener. “I just like it. I like the environment,” Norman said. “It’s definitely a place that’s learning and definitely a place that’s bettering themselves. You can definitely see the time and the energy being invested into the program. “So that’s definitely an eye opener for a recruit. You love to see a program that’s heavily invested in and that the coaches actually take pride in. That’s something I look forward to seeing again.” Norman, 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, enjoyed spending time with AU defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh along with watching him in action at practice. “He’s definitely a great dude. He’s definitely a guy I could come in learn from,” Norman said. “Also with the D-line, I feel like there’s an opportunity for me to come in and play early and to play through mistakes.”