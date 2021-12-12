Auburn visit a ’10’ for Sledge

AUBURN | Auburn’s coaching staff got the final pitch for Enyce Sledge, and they took full advantage. The big defensive tackle from Neville in Monroe, La., spent the weekend at the SEC West school on an official visit. He ranked it a 10 out of 10. “What stood out to me was how they cared about the person over player, on and off the field,” said Sledge.

Sledge will choose from five schools on Signing Day. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Sledge said the time he spent with the coaching staff stood out the most during his first trip to Auburn. “Off the field they’re cool, but they showed when they get back to this Auburn facility it’s time to work. That stood out to me,” he said. “When they got here they kind of stayed the same. They told me they’re going to be the same way on and off the field, but when it’s time they’ll put that coaching hat on and go to work.” Sledge, 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, spent a lot of time with defensive line coach Nick Eason. “I like him. A great man and it showed why his defensive line was successful this season and why they put up the amount of sacks they did this season,” Sledge said. “They said they needed some big guys that can play and are very physical. They think I fit from watching my film. They think I can fit and be successful at Auburn with the rest of the defensive line.”