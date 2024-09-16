Auburn 'very high' for 5-star OLB

Saturday was the first Auburn game of the season for Tyler Atkinson.

It won't be his last.

The five-star linebacker from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., was on Auburn's campus for the first time since Big Cat Weekend, as the top player in Georgia took in the Tigers' game against New Mexico.

"It was very good. Defense did pretty good," Atkinson said. "They started out pretty slow, but they came back, they bounced back, linebackers did well. Offense came putting out a redshirt freshman. He came and did his job so that was good for Auburn."