Auburn versus Texas A&M unit grades

Jordan-Hare at night delivered.
In a game that took four overtimes to decide, Auburn eventually pulled out a 43-41 win over Texas A&M to move to 5-6 on the season.
Not many ways to describe that game besides: wow.
Let's get into player grades.
Offense: B-
Not even sure how to describe that performance
Auburn's offense could not have dreamt of a better start to this game.
The Tigers walked down the field on its opening drive, and after a missed Texas A&M field goal, Auburn responded with a 63-yard bomb to Cam Coleman to go up 14-0 in the first nine minutes of the game.
On its following drive, A&M turned the ball over and Auburn cashed in to go up 21-0 with 13:09 left in the second quarter.
And then the wheels fell off.
In its following three drives, Auburn picked up just 27 yards.
Auburn was able to tack on another touchdown in large part due to Keandre Lambert-Smith winning a jump ball over Dezz Ricks, but outside of that, it was nothing doing for Auburn's offense until the final drive.
It was ugly at times as Auburn committed multiple penalties on the drive, but it was able to get in position for walk on Ian Vachon to hit a 30-yard field goal to head to overtime.
In overtime, the Tigers scored easily on their first drive but stalled out on the second due in large part to a controversial offensive pass interference.
Lambert-Smith and Coleman, both of whom chose Auburn over the Aggies, both eclipsed the century mark and along with Jarquez Hunter who rushed for 130 yards and was unstoppable in the fourth quarter and overtime, accounted for 362 of Auburn's 469 total yards.
It was ugly at times, but 43 points is 43 points.
Defense: B
It's a tough grade.
On the surface, Auburn gave up 41 points to a Texas A&M offense that has been inconsistent at best this season.
That said, it's hard to fully blame them, and overtime didn't help either.
The Tiger defense allowed 469 yards, which again, is rough on the surface, but whenever Auburn needed a stop, it was mostly able to get one.
Texas A&M got the ball back late in the first half down 14 in plus territory with a chance to cut the lead in half and the Tiger defense responded by forcing a three-and-out.
After Auburn missed a kick mid-way through the third quarter, Texas A&M had a chance to take the lead, but the Tigers forced another three-and-out.
In double overtime, a touchdown would have won Texas A&M the game but the Tigers forced a field goal attempt.
And finally, when it came to the two point conversion battle, Auburn didn't allow A&M to convert a single one.
41 points doesn't look good, but when it was needed, the Tigers were able to get a stop.
Special teams: D
Abject disaster, for most of the game.
Oscar Chapman shanked two punts which led to A&M having an average starting field position at its own 43-yard line.
It wasn't all bad, though.
Ian Vachone missed his first attempt, but he hit the game-tying field goal with five seconds to go and in the second overtime, he hit a 40-yard field goal to give Auburn a brief lead.
Special teams were rough for most of the night, but Vachone saved it at the end.