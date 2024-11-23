Auburn versus Texas A&M unit grades

Not many ways to describe that game besides: wow.

In a game that took four overtimes to decide, Auburn eventually pulled out a 43-41 win over Texas A&M to move to 5-6 on the season.

Offense: B-

Not even sure how to describe that performance

Auburn's offense could not have dreamt of a better start to this game.

The Tigers walked down the field on its opening drive, and after a missed Texas A&M field goal, Auburn responded with a 63-yard bomb to Cam Coleman to go up 14-0 in the first nine minutes of the game.

On its following drive, A&M turned the ball over and Auburn cashed in to go up 21-0 with 13:09 left in the second quarter.

And then the wheels fell off.

In its following three drives, Auburn picked up just 27 yards.

Auburn was able to tack on another touchdown in large part due to Keandre Lambert-Smith winning a jump ball over Dezz Ricks, but outside of that, it was nothing doing for Auburn's offense until the final drive.

It was ugly at times as Auburn committed multiple penalties on the drive, but it was able to get in position for walk on Ian Vachon to hit a 30-yard field goal to head to overtime.

In overtime, the Tigers scored easily on their first drive but stalled out on the second due in large part to a controversial offensive pass interference.

Lambert-Smith and Coleman, both of whom chose Auburn over the Aggies, both eclipsed the century mark and along with Jarquez Hunter who rushed for 130 yards and was unstoppable in the fourth quarter and overtime, accounted for 362 of Auburn's 469 total yards.

It was ugly at times, but 43 points is 43 points.