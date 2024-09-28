Auburn snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. After Jalen McLeod sacked Michael Hawkins near midfield, Auburn was up 11 with 11:30 to go with a short field. And after a 22-yard run from Jarquez Hunter to get Auburn to the Sooner 33-yard line, everything that could go wrong for the Tigers, went wrong. The Tigers proceeded to miss a field goal, allow a 60-yard bomb two plays later that led to six points, and then on the next drive, Payton Thorne, who played a good game, threw a pick-six that sealed Auburn's fate. The Tigers are 2-3 now and will head to Athens and Columbia to play two top-10 teams. Here are unit grades from Auburn's loss to Oklahoma:

Auburn receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith and OG Jeremiah Wright (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

Offense: C+ This is the best Auburn's offense has looked against a real opponent all year by a wide margin. Against an Oklahoma defense that ranked inside the top 30 in total defense, Auburn racked up 482 yards and 21 points, and it honestly should have scored more. But it didn't Payton Thorne played his most impressive game as a Tiger throwing for 338 yards to go along with three touchdowns and 37 yards on the ground. But he also threw the backbreaking pick-six that gave Oklahoma a late lead it'd never relinquish. Jarquez Hunter rushed for 97 yards and had a few massive runs when Auburn was trying to waste time in the fourth quarter. Keandre Lambert-Smith continued his blazing start to the season with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. After an early drop, Cam Coleman showed why he was a 5-star going for three catches and 82 yards with one of which being a 40 yard bomb where he he went over the defensive back to secure the catch. Malcolm Simmons also had a day going for 61 yards including a 48 yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Auburn up 14-7. Auburn's offensive line had a solid day for the most part, but gave up two timely sacks late to end the Tigers' final offensive drive of the day. It was a very good performance against a very solid defense, but it's going to be remembered for fumbling the game away in the fourth when it had a chance to put the game away up 11.

Defense: B- It's tough. Outside of a couple of big plays, Auburn had Oklahoma's offense in a chokehold all day. But those plays happened. The Tigers allowed 291 yards with 116 of those coming on just three plays. On Oklahoma's first drive, the Tigers let Michael Hawkins run free for a 48-yard touchdown. The Sooners did not score again until the 2:26 mark in the third quarter. Mid-way through the fourth, Kayin Lee got beat deep which led to an Oklahoma touchdown two plays later to pull the score to a one-possession game. The positive spin for the defense was that freshmen such as Demarcus Riddick and Kaleb Harris were arguably your best players. Eugene Asante, Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod were bright spots as well. It was a good game for the defense, but against an offense starting a backup quarterback and missing its top-5 receivers, it could have been better.

Special teams: D- Just a rough day for the special teams unit. The Tigers committed three penalties on special teams alone with one being Malcolm Simmons committing kick catch interference. It was a day that Towns McGough is going to want to forget as well as he missed from both 27 and 50 yards out.