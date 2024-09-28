PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Auburn versus Oklahoma unit grades

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Auburn snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

After Jalen McLeod sacked Michael Hawkins near midfield, Auburn was up 11 with 11:30 to go with a short field.

And after a 22-yard run from Jarquez Hunter to get Auburn to the Sooner 33-yard line, everything that could go wrong for the Tigers, went wrong.

The Tigers proceeded to miss a field goal, allow a 60-yard bomb two plays later that led to six points, and then on the next drive, Payton Thorne, who played a good game, threw a pick-six that sealed Auburn's fate.

The Tigers are 2-3 now and will head to Athens and Columbia to play two top-10 teams.

Here are unit grades from Auburn's loss to Oklahoma:

Auburn receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith and OG Jeremiah Wright
Auburn receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith and OG Jeremiah Wright (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)
Offense: C+

This is the best Auburn's offense has looked against a real opponent all year by a wide margin.

Against an Oklahoma defense that ranked inside the top 30 in total defense, Auburn racked up 482 yards and 21 points, and it honestly should have scored more.

But it didn't

Payton Thorne played his most impressive game as a Tiger throwing for 338 yards to go along with three touchdowns and 37 yards on the ground.

But he also threw the backbreaking pick-six that gave Oklahoma a late lead it'd never relinquish.

Jarquez Hunter rushed for 97 yards and had a few massive runs when Auburn was trying to waste time in the fourth quarter.

Keandre Lambert-Smith continued his blazing start to the season with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

After an early drop, Cam Coleman showed why he was a 5-star going for three catches and 82 yards with one of which being a 40 yard bomb where he he went over the defensive back to secure the catch.

Malcolm Simmons also had a day going for 61 yards including a 48 yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Auburn up 14-7.

Auburn's offensive line had a solid day for the most part, but gave up two timely sacks late to end the Tigers' final offensive drive of the day.

It was a very good performance against a very solid defense, but it's going to be remembered for fumbling the game away in the fourth when it had a chance to put the game away up 11.

Defense: B-

It's tough.

Outside of a couple of big plays, Auburn had Oklahoma's offense in a chokehold all day.

But those plays happened.

The Tigers allowed 291 yards with 116 of those coming on just three plays.

On Oklahoma's first drive, the Tigers let Michael Hawkins run free for a 48-yard touchdown. The Sooners did not score again until the 2:26 mark in the third quarter.

Mid-way through the fourth, Kayin Lee got beat deep which led to an Oklahoma touchdown two plays later to pull the score to a one-possession game.

The positive spin for the defense was that freshmen such as Demarcus Riddick and Kaleb Harris were arguably your best players.

Eugene Asante, Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod were bright spots as well.

It was a good game for the defense, but against an offense starting a backup quarterback and missing its top-5 receivers, it could have been better.

Special teams: D-

Just a rough day for the special teams unit.

The Tigers committed three penalties on special teams alone with one being Malcolm Simmons committing kick catch interference.

It was a day that Towns McGough is going to want to forget as well as he missed from both 27 and 50 yards out.

Coaching: D-

They left points on the field, no other way to put it.

The fourth down wildcat call at the one was incredibly predictable and just not smart, especially when Jarquez Hunter is on your roster.

The clock management to end the first half was a disaster that arguably cost Auburn at least three points, although McGough should have made the second attempt.

Not running it down Oklahoma's throat when the Sooners couldn't stop you while up 11 was a mistake.

DJ Durkin coached a great first half, but outside of that, it was a rough coaching day, and it played a big part in costing Auburn a game it absolutely should have won.

