AUBURN | Auburn has brought in a number of transfer and junior college offensive tackles for visits the last couple of weeks trying to shore up a critical area of need. Dillon Wade, a Tulsa transfer, was one of four tackles in for officials this weekend. “I was welcomed with open arms when I first got here and everyone’s been great,” said Wade.

Wade is currently planning to choose Auburn or USC. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn has a pretty big in with Wade. New offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery was his head coach at Tulsa the previous couple of years. “Coach Montgomery is an outstanding person. he’s a great play-caller,” said Wade. “I really appreciate him giving me this opportunity because he gave me the same opportunity out of high school. “I really haven’t took that for granted because he was one of the first people that made me feel like I can play at this level.” Wade, 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining. He visited USC earlier this week and his decision could come soon. “I’m going to most likely get on the phone with my mother, pray a little bit and I feel like the opportunity, the school I see best fit at will be at my heart,” said Wade.