When it comes down to it, relationships will play a critical role in Jalyn Crawford's commitment.. He wants to have a close relationship with the head coach of whatever program he chooses. Right now, Auburn's Hugh Freeze is staying on top of it in Crawford's recruitment. It's what brought the four-star cornerback in for a spring visit Monday. "I talk to Coach Freeze all the time," Crawford said. "Me and Coach Freeze really got a good relationship. We always talk, almost everyday. That’s gonna be a big part in where I go. How much I’m talking to the head coach and see if they really want me — how they’re trying to go about the situation."

Jalyn Crawford has visited Auburn several times and plans to be back. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The situation is this: Crawford has over 30 offers across every Power Five conference and schools are pushing hard for the Rivals250 cornerback out of Lilburn, Georgia. Auburn is making its mark and Crawford's seen the campus several times. His latest trip Monday was an opportunity to see the Tigers practice, specifically the secondary under Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. "They’re always trying to correct the little things," Crawford said. "Like if somebody messed up or somebody’s footwork is messed up, they’re always to correct something. They can always make their players better and get them to the next level where they can be successful."