AuburnSports - Auburn 'tweener' Chris Moore providing spark off bench

“You know, this is all about confidence,” Moore said about his recent offensive surge. “It's knowing that, make or miss, my teammates will have my back, and the coaching staff will, as well. Just coming off the bench, giving a spark, trying my best not to drop down from what the starters bring on. That's kind of what I've got to bring every game. So just being confident.”

In his last three games, Moore had career-high 11 points against Mizzou and has shot 7-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Auburn “tweener,” Chris Moore, has seemingly found his footing in the Tigers’ rotation and started to make an impact off the bench.

Moore’s freshman season hasn’t been the easiest, though. He played as a forward in high school, but had to transition to playing a “big guard” position in Bruce Pearl’s system.

“The transition was very difficult because I didn't play on the wing as much in high school,” Moore said. “Just coming in here, the coaches trusted me. They're still trusting my process because I'm still just coming along. Everything was pretty tough; I have to change my game, get faster laterally and become more of an explosive guard than I was when I was big.”

Then, he had to miss time in January with a sprained wrist.

But Moore has worked his way back from that injury and has been able to help make an impact for Pearl’s squad.

“He's a locker-room favorite because he's such a great teammate. He's so unselfish, he's such a hard worker and he cares only about the team's success,” Pearl said of Moore. “As a result, he's so unselfish as a person. That makes the other four guys out there better, whether it's offensively or defensively. He makes the other four guys out there better.”

Moore was a team-high plus-8 in Auburn’s loss to Georgia in 14 minutes of play, a team-high plus-5 against Baylor in six minutes of play and plus-10 in 14 minutes against Mizzou.

Moore and the rest of Auburn will look to stop a two-game losing streak with a game against Ole Miss set for Saturday at 3 p.m. CST in Auburn Arena.