AuburnSports - Auburn trying to stay in bubble just a day away from Citrus Bowl

On Thursday, just one day before the game, Kevin Steele says the team had another positive COVID-19 case and team doctor Michael Goodlett is trying to keep them in a bubble as much as possible.

As Auburn navigates some COVID issues while preparing for the Citrus Bowl, it will have a much different last day of preparation before the game.

In order to keep that “bubble,” the team will have walkthroughs in Auburn, travel to Orlando then have walkthroughs at the hotel. They will not go through a walkthrough at Camping World Stadium.

“We'll just have walk-throughs today. We'll have walk-throughs here. We'll have walk-throughs at the hotel,” Steele said. “With the COVID issues and transporting and moving people, Doc just feels like where we can stay more in the bubble the better off we are, and that's OK. The size of the football field is exactly the same as the football field here, so they have been on a football field. They will be okay.

This comes after Auburn has already had a shortened week of bowl practice than usual.

“Normally in Bowl week at practices, you've got an extended number of practices so you have shorter practices, and then you work the young guys a lot more. We didn't have that opportunity,” Steele said. “We did as much good-on-good as we could do early in the week to try to catch up on some things so that we had some game speed, having two weeks off. It was more like a game week with an extra Tuesday than it was a Bowl practice.”

The Citrus Bowl will kickoff at noon CST in Orlando with the game broadcasted on ABC.



