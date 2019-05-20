News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 08:59:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn trending early for explosive playmaker?

Bbdto172vywedys7x4f1
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Armoni Goodwin was a star at the Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas in Atlanta and he left as the MVP for his the running back position.The 5-foot-7, 182 pound sophomore out of Trussville (Al...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}