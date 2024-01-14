"It was fun, it was good," Smith said. "I just love the atmosphere here. It gets better and better every time I come."

One massive playmaking target is Derick Smith , a top player in the nation from Selma, Ala., who the Tigers are making a high priority. Smith was back on Auburn's campus Saturday, taking a visit for the Tigers' Junior Day.

Hugh Freeze has talked about wanting to win the state in recruiting battles.

The 6-foot-1 receiver was one of several elite prospects that made the trip to the Plains. Along with the rest of the visitors, he had an opportunity to take in his first Auburn basketball game.

"I loved it, I’m not gonna lie," Smith said. "The fanbase, how the fanbase watched. I love the atmosphere out here."

While on campus, Smith spent time with his primary recruiter, wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. The two have been building a relationship since Davis arrived, and with each visit, it continues to grow.

"He wants me here bad," Smith said. "He wants me real bad. We’re getting a real good connection with each other, the relationship getting stronger and stronger every time I visit."

The fanbase is what sticks out to him the most about Auburn, but what the Tigers are doing on the recruiting front also catches his eye.

"I love that," Smith said. "The receivers that just committed, that makes me want to commit."