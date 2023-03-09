When a final decision comes for Tevis Metcalf, Auburn will be in the final group. The defensive back from Pinson, Ala., was offered by Auburn at a game last fall, visited again for Junior Day in January and returned last week to watch a spring practice. Overall, the practice went well, as Metcalf studied how Auburn's defensive backs operated. "I love the energy," Metcalf said. "When I got out there, they were just getting at it, they were competing and I love how they rotate the DBs, it was a pretty good experience."

Tevis Metcalf is rated as the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Metcalf bounced between secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff, but spent more time with McGriff since he oversees cornerbacks. "He's got a lot of passion in it," Metcalf said of McGriff. "He's gonna get onto you, he gonna show you the right way to do stuff. Just a good coach overall." Standing at 5-foot-10, Metcalf is not the tallest of defensive backs, but Auburn isn't known for having tall defensive backs, either. Metcalf took note of that, which resonated with him. "I saw a lot of DBs were my size and they were just competing," Metcalf said. "A lot of people like the long, lanky DBs, but they just play anybody who can play."