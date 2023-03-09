Auburn 'top three' for Metcalf
When a final decision comes for Tevis Metcalf, Auburn will be in the final group.
The defensive back from Pinson, Ala., was offered by Auburn at a game last fall, visited again for Junior Day in January and returned last week to watch a spring practice. Overall, the practice went well, as Metcalf studied how Auburn's defensive backs operated.
"I love the energy," Metcalf said. "When I got out there, they were just getting at it, they were competing and I love how they rotate the DBs, it was a pretty good experience."
Metcalf bounced between secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff, but spent more time with McGriff since he oversees cornerbacks.
"He's got a lot of passion in it," Metcalf said of McGriff. "He's gonna get onto you, he gonna show you the right way to do stuff. Just a good coach overall."
Standing at 5-foot-10, Metcalf is not the tallest of defensive backs, but Auburn isn't known for having tall defensive backs, either. Metcalf took note of that, which resonated with him.
"I saw a lot of DBs were my size and they were just competing," Metcalf said. "A lot of people like the long, lanky DBs, but they just play anybody who can play."
Auburn is likely to get an official visit this summer, Metcalf said. The Tigers are "definitely top three" for the Pinson Valley star as he begins his spring slate of visits.
Other schools Metcalf is scheduled to visit this spring include Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas and Colorado.