"Everything’s been going very good," Fegans said of his recruitment. "Starting to really narrow things down. I don’t have a set commitment date, but things are going pretty good."

The safety out of Alabaster, Ala., holds well over 30 offers and the high priority Auburn target is getting close to officially narrowing it down.

ATLANTA — There are plenty of programs going after Anquon Fegans .

According to Fegans, there's not a current leader in his recruitment.

"Everybody’s just really neutral with me," Fegans said.

Auburn's been making a strong push for him for a while, continuously getting the four-star on campus for visits. Those visits and relationships that he holds with the coaching staff has Auburn sitting high for him right now.

"They’re in that top three for sure," Fegans said.

It's more than football for Fegans, though.

"I mean, like, just take football out of it," Fegans said. "The people, that town, the people are just great and the people just treat you as one of theirs."

Recruited as a safety, Fegans noted that there was plenty to say about Charles Kelly, but decided to keep it brief.

"His track record speaks for itself, that’s all I gotta say," Fegans said.

Among those pushing for Fegans, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Georgia and LSU all appear primed for an official visit. His official visit to Auburn will most likely happen in the fall, Fegans added.

Several weeks ago, Fegans was looking to let things play out and have a late decision. His current timeline for a decision?

"I mean, I really don’t know at this point," Fegans said. "It could really just happen at any moment."