Auburn was one of the first major programs to offer Tai Buster. It's one of the reasons the North Carolina native wanted to visited the Plains to begin with. Those plans came to fruition Saturday, as the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman made the trip to Auburn for a spring practice. "I just really wanted to see because I’ve been talking to Coach (Peyton) Cox and Coach (Jake) Thornton," Buster said. "I liked what they were telling me about and I should come down and visit. I liked what I saw."

Tai Buster visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn jumped on Buster early, as Thornton's been in consistent contact and has connections with Buster's offensive line coach in Kannapolis. The two played college football together and their coaching styles are similar as well. "Coach Thornton, he reminds me a lot of my offensive line coach back at school so I really like him too," Buster said. One of the main things that stuck out to Buster about his visit to Auburn was how head coach Hugh Freeze took time to speak with him one-on-one. "I really like that," Buster said. "He gives cool vibes. I really would enjoy him as a coach." Buster hasn't seen many programs yet, but would like to visit Penn State, Maryland and Rutgers. He has plans to visit Rutgers at the end of this month, which is his only set visit at this moment. Is Auburn a spot he'd like to get back to? Perhaps for an official visit? "Yes, absolutely," Buster said. "I would love to come back."