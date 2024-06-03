"It was great, it was nice being one on one with Coach (DJ) Durkin and Coach (Josh) Aldridge, nice environment," Garrett said.

Before June 19 rolls around, though, Garrett has a few stops to make. One of which was at Auburn Sunday afternoon, to catch up with the coaching staff and get some one-on-one time working out.

In just over two weeks, Jamichael Garrett will have a big announcement.

Garrett, who's rated as the No. 165 player in the country, didn't have to show the coaching staff what he's capable of doing on the football field. They saw enough of him last year to offer him.

Regardless, Garrett wanted to make the trip from Gulf Shores, Ala., to put the work in anyway.

"I wanted the coaches to see that I’m not Hollywood, I’ll come work no matter what, no matter the rating," Garrett said. "No matter what, I’m just out here to work and get better as a player so I can get to the NFL."

The talented 2026 prospect got some pointers from the defensive coordinator Durkin and the outside linebackers' coach Aldridge during the workout.

"It was great, I love the way they teach their technique and just learning and crafting what I can do at linebacker, I just love it all," Garrett said.

Now holding 21 offers, Auburn was the first SEC program to make the jump and offer the 6-foot-2 linebacker last fall. Since then, the relationship with the Tigers' staff has "grown a lot."

"I got the Auburn offer when they were playing Ole Miss by Coach Aldridge," Garrett said. "Relationships built from there and I started talking to Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach Durkin. Getting close with all the staff members at Auburn is really key to me and my mom, my family, so I’m really blessed for that."

Durkin, who's entering his first season on staff with Auburn, has already built up a solid rapport with Garrett.

"I love Coach Durkin, he’s a great guy," Garrett said. "He’s an intense coach, but he gets the message through in a calm way. I love that, but he can also be intense at times and I love Coach Durkin. He’s a funny guy without even trying."