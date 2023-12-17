"I definitely say it’s at the top of my list as of right now," Keys said. "I just have a great opportunity to come in and make a lot of plays, so I’m definitely favoring it a lot. It’s been a great visit."

The defensive lineman who's had stops at Minnesota and Kansas is searching for his final home and made the trip to Auburn for an official visit over the weekend. It's the last visit he'll make before the dead period, but it may be hard to beat.

Originally from Hilliard, Ohio, Keys was a three-star recruit out of high school before signing with Minnesota. He spent two seasons with the Gophers before transferring to Kansas, where in 2023 he had 21 tackles.

"The visit’s been really great," Keys said of his Auburn trip. "It’s been good to get with Coach [Jeremy Garrett] and just get to see the scheme and everything that they got going on here and the opportunity that I have to come in and make a lot of plays. It’s been a good visit."

Keys got to watch the Tigers' bowl practice Saturday, where he keyed in on how Garrett works with his defensive line.

"They got a lot of good work in and I know he’ll be able to develop me and make me a better player," Keys said. "I think he’s definitely a really good coach for sure."

He also spent time with Marcus Harris, who transferred to Auburn from Kansas and is now heading to the NFL Draft.

"I talked to him a lot, he just went over the opportunity to come in and do the same thing he did," Keys said. "That’s kinda what they’re looking at me, to fill his role as he’s going to the draft. That’s something that I think is gonna give me a big opportunity. I like that. It was good to be able to connect with him."