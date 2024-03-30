"I think it’s a very good place," Ward said. "It honestly fits me a lot. For this to be my first time here, I’m really considering being an Auburn Tiger."

The 6-foot-4 offensive guard from Savannah, Ga., was on campus for the first time Saturday and came away impressed with how the Tigers operate.

Following his first visit to Auburn, Jacobe Ward has a leader.

What's got Auburn sitting in the top spot?

"The relationships that I have with all of the coaches, they always keep it real with me," Ward said. "Especially Coach (Jake) Thornton, he’s just such a good guy. He told me that I could possibly be a day one starter here and that’s something I like to hear."

While on the visit, Ward got to watch the Tigers practice. He paid close attention to right guard Jeremiah Wright, who Ward said he wants to model his game after.

"That’s the most intense practice I’ve ever seen out of a college team," Ward said. "I love the way how they compete."

Not only did the intensity of the practice stick out to him, but so did the character of everyone within the program.

"Everyone has a great character and the truth, as Coach (Hugh) Freeze is talking about the team, Coach Freeze he’s always gonna keep it 100 (percent) with you," Ward said. "That’s something that I love about his team."