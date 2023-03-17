Friday was Christian Peterson's second visit to Auburn.

With only two visits logged, the Tigers are already sitting in the leading spot for his recruitment.

"Auburn’s probably my top school right now in my recruitment," Peterson said. "I’m kinda leaning on them heavy right now."

What's got Auburn in first for the safety out of Atlanta?

"Really just the atmosphere and how it feels like a family when I’m here," Peterson said. "I loved everything. It was my second time on campus and I just loved it even better."