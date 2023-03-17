Auburn 'top school' for 2024 safety
Friday was Christian Peterson's second visit to Auburn.
With only two visits logged, the Tigers are already sitting in the leading spot for his recruitment.
"Auburn’s probably my top school right now in my recruitment," Peterson said. "I’m kinda leaning on them heavy right now."
What's got Auburn in first for the safety out of Atlanta?
"Really just the atmosphere and how it feels like a family when I’m here," Peterson said. "I loved everything. It was my second time on campus and I just loved it even better."
Auburn likes Peterson at both nickel and safety, citing his versatility in and out of the box as the main interest point. He's being recruited by secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff and sat in meetings with both of them Friday.
"They told me they love me here," Peterson said. "They showed me where I fit in and my role with them and I just loved it."
Peterson didn't just like all the bells and whistles that came with Auburn's new football facility. He was focused on what was happening on the field, coming away with a good feeling about how the Tigers run their practices.
"Seeing how everything flows like, the progression throughout practice," Peterson said. "Then after practice, the coaches are holding players accountable for their actions throughout practice. That’s a big thing. You didn’t just practice how it’s run. It’s just smooth, I love it."
Peterson is aiming to have a decision in the summer, but plans to be back in Auburn before then. He'll attend Auburn's A-Day game April 8 and will take an official visit as well.