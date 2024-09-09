It likely won't be long until Anthony Davis returns to Auburn.

The Rivals100 outside linebacker was on campus over the weekend and is looking to return at the end of the month.

One of the frequent visitors out of the 2026 class, Davis made his first game day trip to Auburn of the season to watch the Tigers face Cal. He saw an upset, as Cal left town with a seven-point win.

"I was actually," Davis replied when asked if he was surprised. "I thought they were gonna pull it off...offense gotta clean some things up and they’ll be good."