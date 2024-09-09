Tigers 'top five' for Rivals100 OLB
It likely won't be long until Anthony Davis returns to Auburn.
The Rivals100 outside linebacker was on campus over the weekend and is looking to return at the end of the month.
One of the frequent visitors out of the 2026 class, Davis made his first game day trip to Auburn of the season to watch the Tigers face Cal. He saw an upset, as Cal left town with a seven-point win.
"I was actually," Davis replied when asked if he was surprised. "I thought they were gonna pull it off...offense gotta clean some things up and they’ll be good."
Auburn hosts Oklahoma in three weeks, so Davis is hoping to see the Tigers clean things up when he returns. However, Davis always enjoys his time in Jordan Hare Stadium.
"It was a good atmosphere, the fans," Davis said. "The defense played good."
While on campus, Davis spoke with several members of the Tigers' coaching staff. This included conversations with head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and outside linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
Where does Auburn sit with him currently?
"They’re for sure top five of the list," Davis said.
Other schools making a strong push for Davis include Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State and USC.