"It’s been a few months," Hicks said. "The main thing that brought me back was Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff), Coach (Charles) Kelly, wanted to talk with the coaches again."

There were official visitors and unofficial visitors, all of which were big-time playmakers. The youngest of the bunch was 2026 safety Zelus Hicks , who returned to Auburn's campus with his teammate Shamar Arnoux.

It was quite the busy weekend for Auburn football.

What were those conversations like with McGriff and Kelly?

"Just talking about how the defense is, how I did in spring, getting a more personal level with the recruitment right now," Hicks.

The two secondary coaches have become quite familiar to the No. 12 player in the country. Both coaches act as primary recruiters for Hicks, making sure he knows he's a priority for the Tigers.

"They’re so personable," Hicks said. "Coach Crime, he’s a funny guy. He makes jokes. He’s not like a real strict guy, but he definitely gives you wisdom. Coach Kelly, straight wisdom, I like him, he’s a great coach."

It's that wisdom and relationships, among other things, that have Auburn well in the mix for the future five-star.

"Auburn definitely sits in my top five for sure," Hicks said. "They have the facilities, they have the coaches, I’ve seen the development they’ve put into players, they got everything."