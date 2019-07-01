Auburn has completed its 2020 schedule.

The Tigers will open their 2020 campaign at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Sept. 5, according to FBSchedules.com. The teams have never met on the gridiron before.

The contest comes a week prior to Auburn's matchup in Atlanta with North Carolina.

Auburn also faces Southern Miss on Sept. 26 and UMass on Nov. 14. The Tigers' 2020 SEC opponents are Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M at home, and Alabama, Georgia, Miss State and Ole Miss on the road. Dates for the conference games will be set during the 2019 season.

According to the report, Auburn will pay Alcorn State $475,000 for the game.

Week 1 in 2020 was previously slotted to be an Auburn-Alabama A&M matchup in Jordan-Hare, but A&M pulled out of the deal, opting to play a game at Miss State in 2020 instead.