Auburn is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday afternoon.

The annual showdown between the conferences began in 2013. Next year's matchup will be Auburn's fifth in the invite. The Tigers are 1-3 in the challenge, with their only win coming two seasons ago over TCU on the road, which serves as Auburn's most recent appearance in the event.

The inaugural SEC/Big 12 Challenge saw Auburn drop a road contest to Iowa State.

The exact date for the challenge has yet to be announced, but for the past four seasons the event has taken place on the final Saturday of January, which would be Jan. 25 this coming year.



Last season the Cyclones made the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed before losing in the opening round to 11-seed Ohio State.

Iowa State went 9-9 in Big 12 play last year before rattling off a championship run in the Big 12 tournament, which included a win over 1-seed Kansas State.

The 2019-20 season will be former Murray State head coach Steve Prohm's fifth year at the helm in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones lose their top three scorers from last year and are projected to finish in the bottom half of the league.

Auburn is 1-2 all-time against Iowa State, with losses coming in 2000 and 2013 and a win in 1986.

AUBURN'S KNOWN 2019-20 NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Nov. 8 -- vs. Davidson (Annapolis, Md. -- Veterans Classic)

Nov. 15 -- vs. Cal St. Northridge (Auburn Arena -- Legends Classic)

Nov. 18 -- vs. Colgate (Auburn Arena -- Legends Classic)

Nov. 25 -- vs. New Mexico (Brooklyn -- Legends Classic)

Nov. 26 -- vs. Richmond/Wisconsin (Brooklyn -- Legends Classic)

Dec. 5 -- vs. Furman

TBD -- vs. NC State

TBD -- vs. Lipscomb

TBD -- vs. Iowa State (Auburn Arena -- SEC/Big 12 Challenge)