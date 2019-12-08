In search of his third 10-win season on the Plains, Gus Malzahn will take his team down to the Sunshine State for bowl season.

No. 12 Auburn will face No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WatchStadium's Brett McMurphy first reported.

Past the New Year's Six bowl designations, the Outback Bowl gets second choice of an SEC school after the Citrus Bowl, which elected to pick No. 13 Alabama to face off against No. 14 Michigan. With LSU in the College Football Playoff, the Sugar Bowl received No. 5 Georgia as its SEC leader, while No. 9 Florida is headed to the Orange Bowl.