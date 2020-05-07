Bruce Pearl's Tigers will face off against Penny Hardaway's Tigers when Auburn and Memphis do battle next season at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 12. The game is part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event that also features Dayton vs. Mississippi State, Alabama vs. Clemson and LSU vs. South Florida.

"We are very excited about playing in State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, home of the Atlanta Hawks," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "What a great opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a top program in Memphis. We have so many great fans and alumni in Atlanta, and I'm challenging them to sell the place out."

The announcement comes amid a busy spring for Auburn's 2020-21 nonconference scheduling. The Tigers now have a neutral-site game with Memphis, a road game at Washington and home games against South Alabama, Murray State and North Alabama on the docket for next year. They'll also head to Florida in November for the Orlando Invitational against a field of Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier.

Auburn and Memphis have met just once prior on the hardwood in their history. The orange and blue Tigers won in Tennessee during the 1952-53 season.

