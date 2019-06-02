Four-star defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is “100 percent” with his commitment to Georgia, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a close second.

Following a Big Cat Weekend visit from Stackhouse, a top-20 player in the Peach State, Auburn is closing in on the Bulldogs.

“Auburn is actually No. 2,” Stackhouse said with a smile. “It’s real tight.”

Stackhouse committed to Georgia on the day of the SEC title game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in 2017. In 2019, however, he’s been on Gus Malzahn’s campus more than Kirby Smart’s.

“I visit Auburn more than I visit Georgia,” Stackhouse said. “This year I only went to Georgia once. This is my third time here.”