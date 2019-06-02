Auburn 'tight' in race for Stackhouse
Four-star defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is “100 percent” with his commitment to Georgia, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a close second.
Following a Big Cat Weekend visit from Stackhouse, a top-20 player in the Peach State, Auburn is closing in on the Bulldogs.
“Auburn is actually No. 2,” Stackhouse said with a smile. “It’s real tight.”
Stackhouse committed to Georgia on the day of the SEC title game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in 2017. In 2019, however, he’s been on Gus Malzahn’s campus more than Kirby Smart’s.
“I visit Auburn more than I visit Georgia,” Stackhouse said. “This year I only went to Georgia once. This is my third time here.”
Stackhouse visited for a basketball game in Auburn Arena and April’s A-Day spring game in addition to this year’s Big Cat recruiting event. After talks this weekend with Auburn assistants Rodney Garner and Larry Porter, the former of which has had a relationship with Stackhouse since his freshman year, the interior defender said he’ll return for an official visit later this month.
Georgia and Tennessee will get officials, too, before Stackhouse’s scheduled commitment date of January 2020. As of now, he said he has no plans to enroll early in college. He instead hopes to graduate with the rest of his senior class at Columbia High School (Decatur, Ga.).
“When I come down here, I’m actually excited to meet some new recruits, talk to some more coaches,” Stackhouse said. “Coach Garner and Coach Porter -- they showed me a lot of love. They want me to take my official here, and that’s what I’m going to do.”