But that promise didn’t materialize last Saturday in the Tigers opener against Oregon. Starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow got 75 percent of the carries, rushing for a game-high 110 yards on 24 attempts.

The reasons were two-fold. For the current group of tailbacks, it keeps them fresh and gives experience to the backups in case of an injury. It’s also become increasingly important in recruiting to sell elite running backs on not over-working them in college to increase the potential time they can play in the NFL.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn insisted going into this season it was past time for Auburn to use a committee approach at the running back position.

“I just felt like the other night, we really needed to go with our veteran guy with the way the game was going,” Malzahn said. “That will definitely have to be a focus so we don't wear him down. And we've got other guys we feel very good about -- Kam Martin, obviously, and those young guys too, are all coming on.

“I know Cadillac is ready to have some other options. And, really, by the time we get to SEC play, we really want all that defined about who we're going with -- and in what order. The good thing is that we have two non-conference games now, and we can kind of test some things out and get that ready by the team we get to our SEC.”

That’s understandable. Auburn was in a dogfight against the Ducks, rallying from 21-6 down in the third quarter for a 27-21 win. That’s a tough position to put a freshman or inexperienced tailback in.

Martin, a senior, finished with four carries for 11 yards, all of them coming in consecutive plays during a single drive in the third quarter, and sophomore Shaun Shivers had four carries for two yards.

With upcoming home games against Tulane and Kent State, young running backs such as true freshman D.J. Williams should be in line to see their first action and show if they’re ready for a more significant role when SEC play begins Sept. 21 at No. 12 Texas A&M.

“Yeah, you know, that did hurt him. There's no doubt,” said Malzahn of Williams inexperience in the Oregon game. “But he's a quality player in his own right, and we've got confidence in him also.”

Other running backs that could see more action over the next couple of weeks include senior Malik Miller and redshirt freshman Harold Joiner.

No. 10 Auburn returns to action this Saturday against the Green Wave. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.