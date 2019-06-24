Four-star LB guided by other-worldly intuition
ATLANTA | Linebacker Wesley Steiner has been talking with Auburn for parts of the past 18 months and he likes everything he's seen so far.Still, he's waiting on divine intervention before making a ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news