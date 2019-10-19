AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Bill Cameron (6-4, 44-16), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 45-17



The open date came at the perfect time for the Tigers, who needed to recover from the loss in Gainesville and then find a replacement for Boobee Whitlow. This should be the perfect tuneup for Bo Nix and company, and perhaps the coming-out party for DJ Williams.



Jeffrey Lee (6-4, 43-17), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 38-17



Arkansas is still two years away from being consistently competitive in the SEC. Going from Bret Bielema's style of play to Chad Morris' ain't easy and will take more time. Auburn takes advantage of the Razorbacks being down and cruises to an easy SEC win on the road.



Nathan King (6-4, 42-18), Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.



Auburn 37-17



While Arkansas has been the second-worst team in the conference this year, I think some people are forgetting how well the Razorbacks D played against the Tigers last year — holding Gus Malzahn's offense to 225 total yards. Obviously each season is different, but defensive coordinator John Chavis has given Malzahn fits numerous times in the past.



That being said, I like Auburn to dominate with its own defense in a bigger fashion. I don't know if it matters who's playing quarterback for Arkansas; they're likely going to be shredded by the Tigers' front seven, led by an angry Derrick Brown and some linebackers eager to make amends for their late tackling issues against Florida.



Auburn's offense doesn't give me much confidence to make me think they'll put up an impressive amount of points, but I do think it can grab a late score to cover the spread. And I've changed my tune from earlier in the week: I think the Tigers will have a good day on the ground as a collective group, so I don't see a tailback going over 100 yards by himself.



Dan Peck (6-4, 41-19), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 45-14



I would be worried about Auburn playing on the road without Whitlow a week before LSU, but not against Arkansas. Nothing short of a total Auburn meltdown will make this game competitive.