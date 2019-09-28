AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Bill Cameron (10-0, 30-10), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 31-16



Gus Malzahn avoided using the word “revenge” but sure made it obvious that the embarrassment of last year’s game still stings. AU is 3-3 against the Bulldogs under Malzahn, but the games aren’t usually close. Look for MSU to dare Bo Nix to beat them, and this could very well be the week when he takes advantage of that opportunity.



Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 28-12), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 27-13



Auburn suffered a two-touchdown loss at Mississippi State a year ago, but will return the favor Saturday night inside Jordan-Hare. The cowbells quickly go quiet after Bo Nix (finally) connects on a long touchdown pass early in the first quarter, and (thankfully) aren't heard much the remainder of the game. State scores a late touchdown to make this one seem closer than it was.



Dan Peck (8-2, 28-12), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 38-20



I suppose a letdown is possible after a win like the one Auburn earned last week, but I don?t see it. MSU has a one-dimensional offense that should really struggle against the AU defense (I have no idea what happened defensively last season). If Auburn continues to improve on offense, the team only gets scarier.



Nathan King (8-2, 27-13), Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.



Auburn 34-17



The chief matchup in this one is Miss State's powerful rushing offense versus an Auburn front that's been on fire the past few weeks. Kylin Hill will be one of the best players on the field, and I don't think it's outlandish to expect him to rush for over 100 on Saturday. But I think that will be a result of Miss State not having much offensive help elsewhere.



For Bo Nix and the Auburn offense, it won't be easy sledding against a Bulldog defense that has forced a nation-leading 11 turnovers this season. If Nix doesn't throw any picks and Boobee Whitlow doesn't put the ball on the ground, Auburn rolls. Even if they do make some mistakes, I see Auburn's offense — with a healthy Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, and a confident Whitlow and offensive line — continuing to click enough to get the victory.