AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jeffrey Lee (7-3, 20-10)



Texas A&M 27-23



Auburn on the road in the SEC with a true freshman quarterback, against a top-25 opponent, and its best left tackle is out with an injury. Those are too many obstacles for Auburn to overcome. Aggies get revenge for last year with a near-identical score.



Jay G. Tate (5-5, 19-1)



Auburn 24-16



Texas A&M is better than it was last season — and they'll keep getting better under former Auburn assistant Jimbo Fisher. I still think the Tigers can pull this one out largely because Kevin Steele is very good at what he does. He has all the requisite pieces in place. Will they struggle a bit in the first quarter? Probably. After that, it's typically groovin'.

The offense? Hasn't quite been clicking and the offensive line hasn't quite been strong, but I think this group can rise to the challenge. I like Bo Nix to take a step forward. I like Joey Gatewood to keep progressing. I like Seth Williams to cause problems. And I think this will be one of those Good Gus days. He needs this game. He knows he needs this game.

Bryan Matthews (8-2, 19-11)



Texas A&M 17-14



I’ve gone back and forth on this game all week, but I’m just not sold on Auburn’s offense right now. It’s not physical enough in the running game and it’s too simple and predictable when it’s forced to pass. Maybe that changes this week at Texas A&M — I still think it can — but I’ve got to see it to believe it. If Auburn's is going to pull off an upset, I think the defense will have to score.



Hunter Adams (7-3, 17-13)



Texas A&M 23-16



