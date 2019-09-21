Pick’em: Week 4
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee (7-3, 20-10), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Texas A&M 27-23
Auburn on the road in the SEC with a true freshman quarterback, against a top-25 opponent, and its best left tackle is out with an injury. Those are too many obstacles for Auburn to overcome. Aggies get revenge for last year with a near-identical score.
Jay G. Tate (5-5, 19-1), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 24-16
Texas A&M is better than it was last season — and they'll keep getting better under former Auburn assistant Jimbo Fisher. I still think the Tigers can pull this one out largely because Kevin Steele is very good at what he does. He has all the requisite pieces in place. Will they struggle a bit in the first quarter? Probably. After that, it's typically groovin'.
The offense? Hasn't quite been clicking and the offensive line hasn't quite been strong, but I think this group can rise to the challenge. I like Bo Nix to take a step forward. I like Joey Gatewood to keep progressing. I like Seth Williams to cause problems. And I think this will be one of those Good Gus days. He needs this game. He knows he needs this game.
Bryan Matthews (8-2, 19-11), nana pudding aficionado.
Texas A&M 17-14
I’ve gone back and forth on this game all week, but I’m just not sold on Auburn’s offense right now. It’s not physical enough in the running game and it’s too simple and predictable when it’s forced to pass. Maybe that changes this week at Texas A&M — I still think it can — but I’ve got to see it to believe it. If Auburn's is going to pull off an upset, I think the defense will have to score.
Hunter Adams (7-3, 17-13), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Texas A&M 23-16
|GAMES
|J LEE
|JAY G
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|
MICH at WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
MICH
|
MICH ST at NW
|
MICH ST
|
NW
|
NW
|
NW
|
LOU at FSU
|
FSU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
FSU
|
CAL at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
ND at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
LSU at VU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UT at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UK at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
UK
|
MSU
|
S CAR at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
AUB at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
AUB
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (6-4, 20-10), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 23-17
If it’s not a must-win, this game is as close as you can get to it. With the killer schedules that both teams face down the road, a loss here will make it nearly impossible to have a better than average season. I think Auburn has been holding some things back, but Jimbo Fisher probably isn’t out of tricks either. Special teams and turnovers are critical and mistakes could be the difference.
Dan Peck (7-3, 20-10), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 20-13
I suspect this game will be something of a throwback; a Tubervillian war of field position, punts, and very few points. AU will force Mond into costly mistakes and win a close game.
Nathan King (5-5, 19-11), Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.
Texas A&M 23-17
This one should be tight, and I wouldn't be shocked at all if Auburn pulls it out. That would bode well for the Tigers to possibly be 7-0 going into the LSU matchup, as it seems backsliding Miss State and banged-up Florida are both beatable teams. But heading into College Station, I'm not placing any stock in Gus Malzahn's offense just yet.
While I do give Auburn the edge against the Aggies' offensive line, I think Kellen Mond has enough playmakers at receiver to bail him out a handful of times — which should be enough to outscore Auburn's offense.
On the other side of the ball, I don't trust the Tigers to set up a consistent ground game against a stiff defensive front, despite their big rushing performance last week. The Aggies held their own against Heisman candidate running back Travis Etienne when they faced Clemson, forcing Trevor Lawrence to beat them through the air. He did, of course, however I can't lean into thinking Bo Nix — who has been up-and-down through three weeks — will do the same in his first SEC test on the road.
Mr. Quarter (5-5, 15-15), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Texas A&M 35-0
Auburn’s extremely lucky it’s not 0-3 right now. That luck runs out in College Station. The Tigers pre-school offense won’t get a first down until the second half and commit five turnovers, two of which will result in Texas A&M defensive scores. Auburn's defense will give up an early score, play good for two quarters and then collapse at the end.
|GAMES
|BILL
|DAN
|NATE
|MR Q
|
MICH at WISC
|
WISC
|
MICH
|
WISC
|
MICH
|
MICH ST at NW
|
MICH ST
|
MICH ST
|
MICH ST
|
MICH ST
|
LOU at FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
LOU
|
CAL at OM
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
OM
|
OM
|
ND at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
LSU at VU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UT at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
TENN
|
UK at MSU
|
MSU
|
UK
|
MSU
|
UK
|
S CAR at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
S CAR
|
AUB at TAMU
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
TAMU
|
TAMU