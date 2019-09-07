Pick’em: Week 2
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee (5-5), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 38-13
Auburn's defense gets off to a better start this week, as does Bo Nix. Tigers jump out to an early lead and cruise to an easy win. Oh, and DJ Williams, please report to the Auburn backfield. It's time.
Jay G. Tate (5-5), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 34-14
Seems like Tulane is a solid program with experienced dudes in some key spots along both lines. That probably guarantees that Auburn (or any other mortal team) won't demolish them. Still, I think Bo Nix is going to improve more rapidly than most believe — and his dual-threat ability with create problems for the Green Wave. Please let me see D.J. Williams get 10 carries against a real defense. It's time.
Bryan Matthews (5-5), says JIF and walks a lot.
Auburn 35-21
Tulane is pretty good and should give Auburn a real fight. But the Tigers will prevail and give some of the backups key snaps in the fourth quarter. Look for big games from D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner. Shaun Shivers is due to house one on offense or special teams.
Hunter Adams (5-5), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 35-14
|GAMES
|J LEE
|JAY G
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|
UCF at FAU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
MIA at UNC
|
MIA
|
UNC
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
WVU at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
VU at PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
VU
|
VU
|
TAMU at CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
USM at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
BYU at TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
BYU
|
TENN
|
ARK at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
LSU at TEX
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
TUL at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (5-5), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 34-13
The home opener and obvious areas which need improving should keep the Tigers focused and give some inexperienced players valuable time.
Dan Peck (5-5), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 48-21
Tulane is a real team that can win eight or nine games this year in the AAC. They could keep it close if Auburn isn’t sharp, but I’m expecting an overpowering run game this week from the Tigers as they try to figure out the depth chart behind Whitlow.
Nathan King (6-4), Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.
Auburn 41-13
After an admittedly emotional victory, Auburn is now tasked with getting up for a home opener with a team it should traditionally stomp. But Tulane is a talented squad — with great skill-position players, defensive line and quarterback — that shouldn't be overlooked. It's won six out of its last seven and rolled in its season opener, 42-14 over FIU.
However, in talking to players this week, it doesn't appear Auburn is taking this one lightly. They understand the challenge of playing a strong Group of 5 foe after a massive victory. I've got the Green Wave hanging with Auburn at the start, with the Tigers' offensive playmakers and suffocating defense helping them to pull away in the second half.
Mr. Quarter (6-4), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Tulane 24-13
Bo Nix might complete 50 percent of his passes, but I seriously doubt it. I also doubt Tulane will quit in the fourth quarter like Oregon did. The Green Wave will drown the Tigers, especially on special teams where AU was particularly abysmal against the Ducks. Anders Carlson will miss two more field goals and an extra point to end an overrated streak. Tulane continues its domination of the series.
|GAMES
|BILL
|DAN
|NATE
|MR Q
|
UCF at FAU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
FAU
|
MIA at UNC
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
UNC
|
WVU at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
VU at PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
TAMU at CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
USM at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
USM
|
BYU at TENN
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
ARK at OM
|
OM
|
ARK
|
OM
|
ARK
|
LSU at TEX
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
TEX
|
TUL at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
TUL