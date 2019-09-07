AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Jeffrey Lee (5-5), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 38-13



Auburn's defense gets off to a better start this week, as does Bo Nix. Tigers jump out to an early lead and cruise to an easy win. Oh, and DJ Williams, please report to the Auburn backfield. It's time.



Jay G. Tate (5-5), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.



Auburn 34-14



Seems like Tulane is a solid program with experienced dudes in some key spots along both lines. That probably guarantees that Auburn (or any other mortal team) won't demolish them. Still, I think Bo Nix is going to improve more rapidly than most believe — and his dual-threat ability with create problems for the Green Wave. Please let me see D.J. Williams get 10 carries against a real defense. It's time.



Bryan Matthews (5-5), says JIF and walks a lot.



Auburn 35-21



Tulane is pretty good and should give Auburn a real fight. But the Tigers will prevail and give some of the backups key snaps in the fourth quarter. Look for big games from D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner. Shaun Shivers is due to house one on offense or special teams.



Hunter Adams (5-5), your momma’s favorite football coach.



Auburn 35-14



