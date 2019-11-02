AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (6-4, 57-23), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 38-20

It’s great to be home again for the Tigers, but how will they react after last week’s loss in Baton Rouge? Meanwhile, Ole Miss is coming off an open date, and their young talent, especially on offense, is dangerous. This game will determine if the season will be a disappointment or still have a chance at being special.

Jeffrey Lee (5-5, 56-24), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 38-13

Ole Miss hasn't won an away game this season. Auburn hasn't lost at home. No reason to believe either of those changes on Saturday. Auburn wins going away at home.

Nathan King (5-5, 55-25), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.

Auburn 35-14

As has been alluded to this week, Ole Miss has talent on both sides of the ball. The Rebels' defense has been better than expected, and freshman John Rys Plumlee has been a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback.

But I think Auburn's defense is plenty good enough — and ticked off enough — to dominate for most of this one. I expect Bo Nix to bounce back and have a respectable game, though I still don't have much reason to believe the offense is going to break out and look efficient.

Dan Peck (6-4, 54-26), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 41-17

Auburn should be able to regroup and defeat an Ole Miss team that just doesn’t have enough defensively to seriously challenge the Tigers.