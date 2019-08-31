AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jeffrey Lee, two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 31-23



The Bo Nix Era at Auburn will begin with a bang. I expect Nix will make some mistakes – he's a true freshman – but he has a damn good defense to bail him out, a senior-laden offensive line and six starting running backs to protect him.



Jay G. Tate, likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.



Auburn 24-13



Pressure on Gus Malzahn hit a breaking point last winter, but then he throttled Pur-don't and now he takes Oregon on a little ride of his own with a freshman quarterback. Will that mute the critics? They'll be forced to go underground — at least for now. The defense? Stout. The offense? Good enough on this day. The Ducks are good; Texas A&M is better.



Bryan Matthews, says JIF and walks a lot.



Auburn 34-21



I expect Auburn’s defense to be pretty stout and the offense to be better than expected in Bo Nix’s first career start. Look for Nix, Boobee Whitlow, Seth Williams and Jay Jay Wilson to all shine on offense, and Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt and Noah Igbinoghene to have big games on defense. The Tigers will also have a couple of key plays including a touchdown on special teams.



Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.



Auburn 31-20



