Pick’em: Week 1
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee, two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 31-23
The Bo Nix Era at Auburn will begin with a bang. I expect Nix will make some mistakes – he's a true freshman – but he has a damn good defense to bail him out, a senior-laden offensive line and six starting running backs to protect him.
Jay G. Tate, likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 24-13
Pressure on Gus Malzahn hit a breaking point last winter, but then he throttled Pur-don't and now he takes Oregon on a little ride of his own with a freshman quarterback. Will that mute the critics? They'll be forced to go underground — at least for now. The defense? Stout. The offense? Good enough on this day. The Ducks are good; Texas A&M is better.
Bryan Matthews, says JIF and walks a lot.
Auburn 34-21
I expect Auburn’s defense to be pretty stout and the offense to be better than expected in Bo Nix’s first career start. Look for Nix, Boobee Whitlow, Seth Williams and Jay Jay Wilson to all shine on offense, and Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt and Noah Igbinoghene to have big games on defense. The Tigers will also have a couple of key plays including a touchdown on special teams.
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 31-20
|GAMES
|J LEE
|JAY G
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|
IND @ BALL ST
|
IND
|
IND
|
BALL ST
|
IND
|
VT @ BC
|
VT
|
VT
|
BC
|
BC
|
SMU @ ARK ST
|
ARK ST
|
ARK ST
|
SMU
|
ARK ST
|
BSU @ FSU
|
FSU
|
BSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
UVA @ PITT
|
UVA
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
UVA
|
OM @ MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
OM
|
MIZ @ WYO
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
S CAR @ UNC
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
UGA @ VU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ORE vs. AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 31-21
I’ve been trying to figure out how conservative AU will be with a true freshman quarterback, but if you wanted to be conservative and just run the ball, wouldn’t Joey be your guy? Maybe it’s just the heat getting to me, but I think AU turns Bo loose enough to beat the Ducks.
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 33-27
Auburn will make enough plays to come away with a win, despite a good game from Herbert.
Nathan King, Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.
Auburn 20-17
I was set on a Ducks victory earlier this week, but then I chatted with folks on both the Oregon and Auburn beats. Some good points made: Justin Herbert was inconsistent during Oregon's meltdown last year, and now he's being asked to be better, without his top receiver and with a myriad of injuries, against a fantastic defensive front. I think Bo Nix does just enough — helped by an improved Auburn offensive line and run game — for the Tigers to pull away late. In all, I'm taking the elite defense to win the day while both offenses trudge along.
Mr. Quarter, likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Oregon 33-6
Anders Carlson will miss three field goals of over 50 yards and have an extra point attempt blocked — bye bye streak. None of Auburn’s six starting running backs will gain more than 10 yards and Bo Nix will throw four interceptions in the first half before turning it over to Joey Gatewood, who throws three more. AU’s wideouts will drop 11 passes and five of the seven interceptions will bounce off their hands. The defense will only give up 150 total yards but Nick Coe will have to miss the next game after he spears Justin Herbert on a sack.
|GAMES
|BILL
|DAN
|NATE
|MR Q
|
IND @ BALL ST
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
VT @ BC
|
VT
|
VT
|
BC
|
VT
|
SMU @ ARK ST
|
ARK ST
|
ARK ST
|
ARK ST
|
SMU
|
BSU @ FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
BSU
|
UVA @ PITT
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
PITT
|
OM @ MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MIZ @ WYO
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
S CAR @ UNC
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
UNC
|
UGA @ VU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ORE vs. AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
ORE