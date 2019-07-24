“Offensive line, all five starters are back. They are five seniors,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They went through some growing pains last year. They got beat up. They kind of got an edge about them. They went through spring against our defensive line and really held their own. They got something to prove, and I feel really good about that group.”

A year later, that same group returns determined to be one of the SEC’s best units and lift the Tigers into championship contention.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive line got off to a slow start last fall, but improved as the players gained experience and adjusted to first-year coach J.B. Grimes.

The leader of the line is senior left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was named first-team preseason All-SEC at last week’s SEC Media Days.

“We all know how last season went,” Wanogho said. “As a whole unit, we decided that we were going to play with an edge now. We’re going to play to a standard. I feel like since Coach Grimes has been there, the standard he was with before he left, he came back with the same standard. He challenges everybody to come with their A-game every day and play with an edge and play with a chip on their shoulders.

“That’s what we try to do and that’s what I think we did do in the spring and now we’ve got to do in the season too.”

Derrick Brown, Auburn’s All-SEC defensive tackle, certainly noticed a difference in the group this spring.

“It’s not the same offensive line this year,” he said. “They’re bringing it inside and out. Those guys have been together completely this offseason and just took their game to a different level. I got a chance to go against them during spring and, I mean, I believe iron sharpens iron, so if you want to be able to focus in the offseason and in the fall camp period, we got a good offensive line and a good defensive line, so it starts up front, and just being able to help the rest of the team develop.”

Playing next to Wanogho is Marquel Harrell, another All-SEC candidate. At center is Kaleb Kim, who helped spark the unit’s improvement last fall when he returned for the Texas A&M game Nov. 3. Mike Horton returns at right guard and graduate transfer Jack Driscoll at right tackle. A sixth senior, Bailey Sharp, will serve as a key backup and potentially an extra blocker in running situations.

The group has 99 starts between them.

“I do feel like our offensive line will be a strength. This time last year I think we had 16 starts between the whole group,” Malzahn said. “So you go through growing pains, and you do that in this league. And that group got beat up and a lot of blame and all this. And when you go through adversity as a group, you either fold your tent or you roll your sleeves up. That's what that group did.

“They started playing good football probably the last quarter of the season last year. Played very good in the bowl game. And in the spring they held their own against our defensive line. They are a confident group. We can make adjustments. Real pleased going into the season with that offensive line.”

Auburn begins preseason practice Aug. 2. The regular season opens Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas.