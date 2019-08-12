AUBURN | Word started to leak out this spring and early summer that Noah Igbinoghene was poised for a breakout season.

Nearly two weeks into fall camp, Auburn’s junior cornerback is living up to expectations and then some.



“I grew up being a pro. This is nothing new to me,” said Igbinoghene, the son of two Olympic track athletes. “Just being the position, I always had to adapt to new situations. Whether it was track or football, they taught me always how to work. That's all I know.



“That's why you're gonna see a big change from last year to this year, because I all I did was work this summer.”



Igbinoghene, who moved from wide receiver to cornerback following his freshman season, made a quick impression on returning secondary coach Wesley McGriff.



“Man, that kid’s attitude is phenomenal. You have to run him out of the building. I’m really expecting him to play at a high level this year,” McGriff said.



Igbinoghene started all 13 games last season totaling 50 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas.



That experience he gained has given him a lot more confidence going into 2019.



“You can just tell by the way I play now it's like I've been doing it probably my whole life honestly,” Igbinoghene said. “So it really doesn't feel like I've just moved over here even though a lot of people think like that. I'm way more confident, way more relaxed back there and I feel like I'm back to me now.”



Many cornerbacks have a reputation as trash talkers but that’s just not Igbinoghene’s style. He is becoming more of a leader, however, in a secondary that includes three seniors.



“I just go out there and just try to be the best I can,” he said. “Because I know with my intangibles and what I'm blessed through God and my parents, I can do anything I want to do. So I've just got to put my mind to it. There ain't no telling what I can do on the field.”

