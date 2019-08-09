AUBURN | Nick Coe has already been a regular at defensive end and Buck linebacker. Now, he’s gearing up to be a major contributor at defensive tackle this fall.

The adjustment to playing inside against wide-bodied centers and guards and potentially facing double-teams doesn’t seem to faze Auburn’s fourth-year junior.



“I played everything. I played the whole d-line,” said Coe when asked about where he played in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason practice.



And how does he like playing defensive tackle a year after leading the team in sacks as the starting Buck?



“I enjoyed it. I don't mind playing any position, as long as it helps the team,” Coe said.



Coe said he expects to play a good portion of this fall at d-tackle next to All-American Derrick Brown. Auburn is a little thin at the position with Coynis Miller not expected back from a shoulder injury until closer to the start of the season and DaQuan Newkirk out until at least November with an Achilles injury.



That leaves Brown, Coe and Tyrone Truesdell as the only healthy players currently at the position. Defensive ends Marlon Davidson and perhaps Caleb Johnson, a redshirt freshman, can help out too.



“I just have got to get better and work at it and make sure I'm always there, mentally, because it's a different ball game when you're closer to the ball,” Coe said. “You get at defensive end and Buck and all that stuff, you usually get blocked by one person. Now you've got to expect to get double-teamed, trapped, all that other stuff.”



Coe was part of a first-team defense that dominated during the scrimmage, which was held at Jordan-Hare Stadium.



“The defense just did their job competitively and everything. They didn't just do their job, they did it with effort — running to the ball and tackling,” Coe said.

