In his TV interview heading into halftime of Florida’s 24-13 win over Auburn on Saturday, the Gators head coach was fed up with the play that sent his starting quarterback, Kyle Trask, to the locker room with a knee injury.

“Hopefully the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays,” he said.

Florida’s second-year coach was referring to a sequence in the second quarter. Gators tackle Stone Forsythe had the block on Auburn end Marlon Davidson as the senior defensive lineman came at quarterback Kyle Trask.

Forsythe caught Davidson from behind as he dove toward Trask to alter the throw. Trask got rid of just a second later. Davidson was blocked straight into Trask’s left knee. The QB was down on the field for a few minutes before walking into the locker room under his own power.

“I was just trying to make a play, to be honest,” Davidson said. “The tackle, he was pushing me down. At the end of the day, I felt really bad for Trask, man. It hurt me. It really did."